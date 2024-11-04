MLG Capital Acquires 180-Unit Venetian at Capri Isles Multifamily Community in Venice, Florida

VENICE, FLA. — MLG Capital has acquired Venetian at Capri Isles, a 180-unit multifamily community located at 1050 Capri Isles Blvd. in Venice. MLG purchase the property from an undisclosed buyer through its Legacy Fund, which offers a tax-deferred exit strategy for private real estate owners. The sales price was also not disclosed.

The buyer plans to make capital improvements to the property, including upgrades to the unit interiors, exteriors and amenities. This marks MLG’s 24th acquisition in the state of Florida.