Wellington-Apts-Silverdale-WA
Wellington Apartment Homes in Silverdale, Wash., features 240 apartments, a heated pool, fitness center, clubhouse and dog park.
MLG Capital Acquires 240-Unit Wellington Apartments in Silverdale, Washington

by Amy Works

SILVERDALE, WASH. — MLG Capital has entered the Washington market with the acquisition Wellington Apartment Homes, a multifamily property in Silverdale, located approximately 30 miles west of Seattle. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The garden-style property features 240 apartments, bayside views, a heated pool, clubhouse, fitness center and dog park. MLG plans to implement interior and exterior renovations, including installing stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and other premium features in all units, as well as improving property curb appeal and enhancing community amenities.

