MLG Capital Acquires 272-Unit Orchard Village Multifamily Property in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — MLG Capital has acquired Orchard Village, a 272-unit multifamily property in the western Chicago suburb of Aurora. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2000, the community is located at 1240 W. Indian Trail. Amenities include a heated pool, clubhouse, fitness center and dog park. MLG acquired an interest in the property using 1031 exchange proceeds from its Legacy Fund, which offers a tax-deferred exit strategy for private real estate owners. Orchard Village marks MLG’s ninth acquisition in metro Chicago. The firm owns more than 1,700 units in Illinois.