MLG Capital Acquires 280-Unit Silverwood Apartments in Mission, Kansas

MISSION, KAN. — MLG Capital has acquired Silverwood Apartments in Mission, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 5100 Foxridge Drive and built in 1986, the 280-unit multifamily property features amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area. Approximately 80 percent of the units have been recently renovated, and MLG plans to renovate and modernize the remaining units. The firm plans to install in-unit washers and dryers in all units. MLG is partnering with Parkwest Real Estate on the execution of its business plan at the property. Silverwood marks MLG’s third acquisition in metro Kansas City and brings the firm’s total number of units owned in Kansas to 913.