Friday, August 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Silverwood Apartments was built in 1986.
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestMultifamily

MLG Capital Acquires 280-Unit Silverwood Apartments in Mission, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

MISSION, KAN. — MLG Capital has acquired Silverwood Apartments in Mission, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 5100 Foxridge Drive and built in 1986, the 280-unit multifamily property features amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area. Approximately 80 percent of the units have been recently renovated, and MLG plans to renovate and modernize the remaining units. The firm plans to install in-unit washers and dryers in all units. MLG is partnering with Parkwest Real Estate on the execution of its business plan at the property. Silverwood marks MLG’s third acquisition in metro Kansas City and brings the firm’s total number of units owned in Kansas to 913.

You may also like

Skanska to Build $164M Office Building for Medpace...

Brixmor Begins $53M Redevelopment of Westridge Court Shopping...

Byline Bank Provides $19.1M in Acquisition Financing for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 261-Unit Self-Storage...

Net Lease Office Properties Divests of 354,888 SF...

JLL Arranges $52M Refinancing for Atria Newport Beach...

Dakota Pacific Real Estate, Brasa Capital Sell Two...

EZ Fit Movers Acquires 44,278 SF Built-to-Suit Industrial...

Challenges, Opportunities Abound in Addressing U.S. Affordable Housing...