KANSAS CITY, MO. — MLG Capital has acquired Summit Crossing, a 336-unit multifamily property in Kansas City. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The garden-style townhome and apartment community was built in 2019. Amenities include two heated pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and pickleball courts. Summit Crossing marks MLG’s fourth acquisition in metro Kansas City and brings its total number of units owned in the market to 1,249.