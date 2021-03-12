REBusinessOnline

MLG Capital Acquires 384-Unit Pecos Flats Apartments in San Antonio

MLG Capital launched its fifth fund in January, with a target of $300 million in equity. Pecos Flats in San Antonio is the fund's first acquisition.

SAN ANTONIO — Wisconsin-based investment firm MLG Capital has acquired Pecos Flats, a 384-unit apartment community in the Westover Hills area of San Antonio. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, coffee bar, dog park and a pet washing station. The transaction marks MLG Capital’s first investment in San Antonio and 40th residential acquisition in Texas. The seller was not disclosed.

 

