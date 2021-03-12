MLG Capital Acquires 384-Unit Pecos Flats Apartments in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Wisconsin-based investment firm MLG Capital has acquired Pecos Flats, a 384-unit apartment community in the Westover Hills area of San Antonio. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, coffee bar, dog park and a pet washing station. The transaction marks MLG Capital’s first investment in San Antonio and 40th residential acquisition in Texas. The seller was not disclosed.
