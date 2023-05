BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — MLG Capital has acquired Hampshire Technology Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington for an undisclosed price. The Class B flex industrial property totals more than 144,000 square feet across 14 acres. MLG acquired the asset in partnership with Hoyt Properties and plans to make interior renovations. Hampshire Technology Center marks MLG’s 25th investment in metro Minneapolis and the 11th acquisition within its MLG Private Fund VI, which launched in May 2022.