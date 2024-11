EDINA AND EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — MLG Capital has acquired the Golden Triangle Portfolio in suburban Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The flex portfolio includes a blend of industrial and office space across nine buildings in Edina and Eden Prairie. Golden Triangle is the 20th acquisition within MLG’s most recent fund, MLG Private Fund VI, and its 48th investment in metro Minneapolis. MLG partnered with Big River Real Estate on the acquisition.