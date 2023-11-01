MLG Capital Acquires Three Multifamily Properties in Metro Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE AND BROOKFIELD, WIS. — MLG Capital has acquired three multifamily properties in metro Milwaukee. Trostel Square is a 99-unit property located at 1818 N. Commerce St. in Milwaukee. The mid-rise community features direct access to Milwaukee’s River Walk and is situated in the city’s Brewers Hill neighborhood. Norhardt Crossing and Norhardt Apartments are both located on Norhardt Drive in Brookfield. Together, the two properties total 211 units and share a full amenity set at Norhardt Crossing. The seller and sales price were not provided.