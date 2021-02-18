REBusinessOnline

MLG Capital Purchases 328-Unit Heights at Harper’s Preserve Apartments in Conroe, Texas

Heights at Harper's Preserve in Conroe totals 328 units.

CONROE, TEXAS — Wisconsin-based investment firm MLG Capital has purchased Heights at Harper’s Preserve, a 328-unit apartment property located within the Harper’s Preserve master-planned community in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Heights at Harper’s Preserve offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, resident lounge and a complimentary breakfast and coffee bar. MLG Capital now owns approximately 10,700 apartments in Texas. The seller was not disclosed.

