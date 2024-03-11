MLG Capital Sells 323-Unit Copperfield Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Wisconsin-based investment firm MLG Capital has sold Copperfield Apartments, a 323-unit multifamily community located on the southwest side of Fort Worth. Copperfield Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, business center, package lockers and onsite laundry facilities. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. MLG Capital purchased the property in 2019 and implemented a value-add program.