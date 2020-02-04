MLL Capital Purchases 95,043 SF Medical Office Building in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — MLL Capital has purchased a 95,043-square-foot medical office building located at 1435 N. Randall Road in Elgin. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The five-story property is located near I-90 on the campus of the Advocate Sherman Hospital. Both the building and connected hospital were constructed in 2009. Jonathan Swindle and Kyle Arnold of Waveland Property Group have been named leasing agents for the property. Boston-based MLL Capital was founded in 2016 and focuses its investments on medical office, laboratory and life sciences properties.