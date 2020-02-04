REBusinessOnline

MLL Capital Purchases 95,043 SF Medical Office Building in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

ELGIN, ILL. — MLL Capital has purchased a 95,043-square-foot medical office building located at 1435 N. Randall Road in Elgin. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The five-story property is located near I-90 on the campus of the Advocate Sherman Hospital. Both the building and connected hospital were constructed in 2009. Jonathan Swindle and Kyle Arnold of Waveland Property Group have been named leasing agents for the property. Boston-based MLL Capital was founded in 2016 and focuses its investments on medical office, laboratory and life sciences properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020