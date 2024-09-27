Friday, September 27, 2024
MLSA Ventures to Redevelop La Villita Assembly Hall in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — MLSA Ventures will redevelop the historic La Villita Assembly Hall in San Antonio into a 49,993-square-foot food-and-beverage destination. Renovations to the building, which was originally constructed in 1958, will begin during the second quarter of 2025. In addition to space for food and beverage concepts, the redevelopment will include public patios and a large outdoor bar with a beer garden. Completion is expected for 2027. Ford, Powell & Carson is the project’s architect of record, and Kopplow Construction is the general contractor. JLL is the leasing agent.

