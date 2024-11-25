Monday, November 25, 2024
1690-S.-Washington-Ave.-Piscataway-New-Jersey
M&M Realty Partners' new industrial facility in Piscataway is located at 1690 S. Washington Ave., less than one mile from I-287.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

M&M Realty Completes 359,522 SF Industrial Project in Piscataway, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Locally based developer M&M Realty Partners has completed a two-building, 359,522-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. Building A totals 184,848 square feet and features a clear height of 40 feet, 3,000 square feet of office space, 28 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 157 cars and 30 trailers. Building B totals 174,674 square feet and offers almost identical design features. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.

