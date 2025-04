APPLETON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $10.4 million loan for the refinancing of Urbane115 Apartments, a 46-unit apartment complex in Appleton. The newly built property, located adjacent to Fox Commons, features a mix of studio to two-bedroom units. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged agency financing on behalf of the private borrower. The five-year, nonrecourse loan features a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and an interest rate of 6.1 percent.