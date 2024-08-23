Friday, August 23, 2024
MMCC Arranges $10.8M Acquisition Loan for North Dallas Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $10.8 million acquisition loan for Sam Moon Center, a 126,513-square-foot retail property located at 11814 Harry Hines Blvd. in North Dallas. The shopping center was built in 2003. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the financing through an undisclosed local bank on behalf of the borrower, which also requested anonymity. The loan carried a 7 percent interest rate, 10-year term, 25-year amortization schedule and 12 months of interest-only payments.

