MMCC Arranges $11.4M in Refinancing for Two Apartment Properties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged separate refinancing transactions totaling $11.4 million for two multifamily communities in Las Vegas. Michael Derk of MMCC secured the loans for the private clients.

MMCC arranged a $6.2 million loan for the refinancing for Maryland Park, a 135-unit apartment property at 1101 Dumont Blvd. The community offers a pool, laundry facilities, a courtyard, grill and picnic area. A local credit union provided the 10-year loan, which includes a 6 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization and a loan-to-value ratio of 50 percent, to the undisclosed borrower.

The firm also arranged $5.2 million for the refinancing of Katie Court Apartments, a 107-unit community at 3890 S. Cambridge St. On-site amenities include a pool and laundry facilities. A local credit union provided the 10-year loan, which includes a 6 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization and a loan-to-value ratio of 50 percent, to the undisclosed borrower.