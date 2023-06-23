MMCC Arranges $12.5M in Equity Financing for Residential Project in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. has arranged $12.5 million in joint venture equity financing for a residential project in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The development will consist of 210 for-rent, freestanding “micro homes” of modular construction. Homes will come in one- and two-bedroom formats and range in size from 400 to 1,100 square feet. Construction is expected to last about 21 months. Duke Dennis of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged the equity financing and partnership on behalf of the lead developer, Casata.