MMCC Arranges $12.9M Loan for Refinancing of Upstate New York Shopping Center

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $12.9 million loan for the refinancing of Crosstown Plaza, a 210,515-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Schenectady, located just north of Albany. According to LoopNet Inc., Crosstown Plaza was built in 1978 and renovated in 2018). Tenants include grocer Price Rite, Harbor Freight Tools and Ocean State Job Lot. Steven Rock of MMCC arranged the loan, which carried a three-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed bank. The sponsor was also not disclosed.