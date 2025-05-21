MMCC Arranges $13.3M Refinancing for Emergency Hospital in Batesville, Mississippi

BATESVILLE, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $13.3 million loan for the refinancing of Progressive Health of Batesville, a rural emergency hospital located at 303 Medical Center Drive in Batesville, a city in northern Mississippi. The full-service hospital offers emergency medicine, surgery, women’s health, children’s health, intensive outpatient care, outpatient radiology, rehabilitation and wound care services.

Steven Rock of MMCC’s Westchester, N.Y., office secured the financing with a national credit union service organization on behalf of the borrower, a national investment company that invests in credit tenant, double-net and triple-net lease properties. The five-year loan includes an 8.5 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization period and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio.