Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Progressive Health of Batesville is a full-service rural emergency services hospital in Batesville, Miss.
HealthcareLoansMississippiSoutheast

MMCC Arranges $13.3M Refinancing for Emergency Hospital in Batesville, Mississippi

by John Nelson

BATESVILLE, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $13.3 million loan for the refinancing of Progressive Health of Batesville, a rural emergency hospital located at 303 Medical Center Drive in Batesville, a city in northern Mississippi. The full-service hospital offers emergency medicine, surgery, women’s health, children’s health, intensive outpatient care, outpatient radiology, rehabilitation and wound care services.

Steven Rock of MMCC’s Westchester, N.Y., office secured the financing with a national credit union service organization on behalf of the borrower, a national investment company that invests in credit tenant, double-net and triple-net lease properties. The five-year loan includes an 8.5 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization period and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio.

You may also like

SouthState Banks Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease in...

S3 Capital Provides $46.5M Construction Loan for Denton...

Metro Loft, DWREI Receive $720M in Financing for...

City National Bank Provides $14.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $6.2M in Financing for Medical...

Live Oak Bank Provides $25M Bridge Loan for...

ACRES Provides $72.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

SJC Ventures Unveils Plans for $100M Transformation of...

Gateway Jax to Break Ground on Multifamily Building...