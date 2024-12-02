MMCC Arranges $13.5M in Refinancing for Two Multifamily Properties Near Los Angeles

PANORAMA CITY AND HAWTHORNE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $13.5 million in refinancing for two multifamily properties in Panorama City and Hawthorne. Michael Derk of MMCC secured the agency financings on behalf of a private client.

MMCC secured a 10-year, $7 million loan with full-term interest-only payments at 5.67 percent and a loan-to-value ratio of 50 percent for Canyon Crest Apartments. Located at 7833 Ventura Canyon Ave. in Panorama City, Canyon Crest features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a spa, swimming pool, fitness center, parking garages, a dog park and picnic area.

MMCC arranged a 10-year, $6.5 million loan with full-term interest-only payments at a rate of 5.9 percent and a loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent for Hawthorne Chateau Apartments. Located at 3505 W. 139th St. in Hawthorne, the property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, laundry facilities, a fitness center and an underground gated parking garage.