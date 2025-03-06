MMCC Arranges $13.6M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartment Complex

WAKEFIELD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $13.6 million loan for the refinancing of Lofts at 27 Water Street, a 46-unit apartment complex located north of Boston in Wakefield. The complex spans two buildings and includes 13,000 square feet of commercial space. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the five-year, nonrecourse loan, which carried an interest rate of 5.86 percent and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio, through an undisclosed agency lender. The borrower is Pasciuto Properties.