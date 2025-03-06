Thursday, March 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MMCC Arranges $13.6M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

WAKEFIELD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $13.6 million loan for the refinancing of Lofts at 27 Water Street, a 46-unit apartment complex located north of Boston in Wakefield. The complex spans two buildings and includes 13,000 square feet of commercial space. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the five-year, nonrecourse loan, which carried an interest rate of 5.86 percent and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio, through an undisclosed agency lender. The borrower is Pasciuto Properties.

You may also like

NEPCG Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Crestview Apartments in...

Pickle1 to Open 5,060 SF Pickleball Facility in...

Balfour Beatty, UT Austin Underway on $145M Student...

Richmond EDA Sells, Transfers 18-Acre Site for $2.4B...

Joint Venture Secures Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project...

Joint Venture Receives $21M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in...

UC Funds Provides $11M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily...

NJEDA Approves $64M Tax Credit for Jersey City...