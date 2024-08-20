MMCC Arranges $14.5M Refinancing for Somerset Crossing Shopping Center in Gainesville, Virginia

GAINESVILLE, VA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $14.5 million loan for the refinancing of Somerset Crossing, a 108,000-square-foot shopping center located on Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, about 30 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C.

Jared Cassidy of MMCC’s D.C. office worked with Dean Zang and David Crotts of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, to arrange the 18-month loan through Trevian Capital. The borrower, an unnamed development firm, used the non-recourse financing to refinance its existing acquisition loan on the property, as well as pay off its investor base and fund tenant build-outs and improvements.

Urban Air and Goodwill will anchor Somerset Crossing in the near future.