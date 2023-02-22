MMCC Arranges $14.7M in Equity for Build-to-Rent Community Near Tulsa

BIXBY, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $14.7 million in joint venture equity for a 161-unit, build-to-rent residential community in Bixby, a southern suburb of Tulsa. The development will offer one-bed duplexes and two-, three- and four-bedroom farmhouse-style homes. Residences will feature private garages and backyards, and communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Justin Shuart and Travis Headapohl of MMCC structured the equity on behalf of the developer, a partnership led by ACRE Development Partners.