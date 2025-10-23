MMCC Arranges $14M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility in Cape Coral, Florida

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $14 million loan for the refinancing of a 1,016-unit self-storage facility located at 1111 S.W. Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, a southwest Florida city near Naples. Operated by CubeSmart, the 137,900-square-foot property features a wide range of climate-controlled units and moving supplies for tenants.

Doug Brooks of MMCC arranged the loan through an unnamed local bank on behalf of the borrower, Island Estate Group, a real estate investment company that operates in Florida, New York, Georgia and South Carolina. The five-year loan was underwritten with a 25-year amortization schedule, 60 percent loan-to-value ratio and 18 months of interest-only payments.