MMCC Arranges $16.5M in Construction Financing for Green Bay Multifamily Project

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $16.5 million in construction financing for Common Place Phase II, a 91-unit multifamily property with a first-floor retail unit located within walking distance of Lambeau Stadium at 670 Mike McCarthy Way in Green Bay. Robert Bhat of MMCC secured the financing through a local bank. The loan features an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio, five-year term and 6.25 percent interest rate. Construction commenced in June. Plans call for a mix of studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units designed to complement the adjacent Phase I development.