Le Noble Apartments offers 46 units, a dog park, courtyard and fitness center.
MMCC Arranges $16.8M in Refinancing for Le Noble Apartments in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $16.8 million for the refinancing of Le Noble Apartments in Los Angeles. Terms of the 30-year loan include three years of interest-only payments at a 6.19 percent rate followed by a 30-year amortization and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Dan Litman of MMCC secured the financing with a national bank on behalf of a local commercial brokerage firm that specializes in sales, leasing and management of multifamily and commercial properties located in Los Angeles County, Calif.

Located at 5768 W. 3rd St., Le Noble Apartments offers 46 residences with in-unit washers/dryers. The property features elevators, balconies, a dog park, courtyard and fitness center that is currently under construction.

