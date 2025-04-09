Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MMCC Arranges $17M Refinancing for Retail Portfolio in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

SILVER SPRING, MD. AND FAIRFAX, VA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $17 million loan for the refinancing of a nine-property retail portfolio located in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Silver Spring, Md., and Fairfax, Va. The properties — which total roughly 71,000 square feet — include multi-tenant retail strip centers, single-tenant retail properties and single-tenant restaurants.

Jared Cassidy of MMCC’s D.C. office secured the five-year loan through a local bank. The financing carries a 12-month adjustable rate, 25-year amortization schedule and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio.

