MMCC Arranges $18.4M in Financing for Healthcare Facility in Temple, Texas

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, Texas

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $18.4 million in joint venture equity and acquisition financing for a 53-bed healthcare facility located in the Central Texas city of Temple. Kevan McCormack of MMCC arranged the debt portion of the financing through an undisclosed community bank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which intends to use a portion of the proceeds to convert the building into a long-term acute care hospital. California-based KPC Health will operate the facility upon completion of this project.