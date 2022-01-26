REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $18.5M Acquisition Loan for Houston Industrial Portfolio

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $18.5 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling 225,000 square feet in Houston. The portfolio was built in phases, with the most current component delivered in 2019, and is occupied by metal products supplier G&H Diversified Manufacturing. Frank Montalto and Dean Giannakopoulos of MMCC arranged the 10-year loan, which carried a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and five years of interest-only payments. The borrower was not disclosed.

