MMCC Arranges $18.7M in Financing for Three Boston-Area Multifamily Properties

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $18.7 million in financing across three loans for a trio of multifamily properties in Boston. The properties include the 31-unit Heywood Apartments in Worcester, the 36-unit Eames Apartments in Framingham, a western suburb of Boston, and the 29-unit Summer Street Apartments in Waltham, also located west of the state capital. All three loans carried 6.5 percent interest rates. Robert Damigella of MMCC arranged the loans. The direct lenders and borrowers were not disclosed.

