MMCC Arranges $18.9M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Shelton, Connecticut

SHELTON, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $18.9 million loan for the refinancing of The Ridge at Sawmill, an 89-unit multifamily property in Shelton, located in Fairfield County. The property was built in 2020 and offers a fitness center, resident clubhouse and a conference facility. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.