REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $18.9M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Shelton, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

SHELTON, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $18.9 million loan for the refinancing of The Ridge at Sawmill, an 89-unit multifamily property in Shelton, located in Fairfield County. The property was built in 2020 and offers a fitness center, resident clubhouse and a conference facility. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  