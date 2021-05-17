REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $18M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $18 million acquisition loan for a 250-unit multifamily property in Corpus Christi. Jamie Safier of MMCC structured the nonrecourse loan with a 10-year term, a fixed interest rate of 3.77 percent and five years of interest-only payments. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. The direct lender and property name were also not disclosed.

