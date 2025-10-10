MMCC Arranges $18M in Financing for Multifamily Property Near Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $18 million in financing for The Common Place, an 88-unit multifamily property located at 686 Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay. The property is located in the city’s Sports & Entertainment District, blocks away from Lambeau Field and Titletown. Odyssey Climbing & Fitness occupies the first floor of the building. Units range from studios to two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a courtyard and bike storage. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the five-year, nonrecourse CMBS loan with a national bank. The loan features a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio, 6.45 percent interest rate and interest-only payments for the full term.