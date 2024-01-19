Friday, January 19, 2024
MMCC Arranges $23M Acquisition Loan for Northwest Dallas Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $23 million acquisition loan for Maravilla, a 310-unit apartment community in northwest Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1967 and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 450 to 1,350 square feet. Amenities include multiple pools, a clubhouse, pet park, playground, soccer field and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Ralph Rader of MMCC arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the buyer, a partnership led by Granite Towers Equity Group. Maravilla was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.

