SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $24 million loan for the refinancing of Marriott Springfield Downtown, a 266-room hotel that overlooks the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts. Robert Damigella of MMCC originated the five-year loan, which was structured with an interest rate of 6.25 percent, 25-year amortization schedule and a 47 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.