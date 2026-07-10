MMCC Arranges $25.8M in Financing for Omaha Multifamily Property

OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $25.8 million in financing for the Preserve at Evans Place, a 418-unit multifamily property located at 10505 Evans Plaza in Omaha. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the two-year, nonrecourse financing on behalf of a private client. The loan, provided by a regional bank, features a 5.8 percent interest rate and an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio. The property was recently renovated and offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, barbecue area, swimming pool and pet park.