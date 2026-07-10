Friday, July 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Preserve at Evans Place features 418 units.
LoansMidwestMultifamilyNebraska

MMCC Arranges $25.8M in Financing for Omaha Multifamily Property

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $25.8 million in financing for the Preserve at Evans Place, a 418-unit multifamily property located at 10505 Evans Plaza in Omaha. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the two-year, nonrecourse financing on behalf of a private client. The loan, provided by a regional bank, features a 5.8 percent interest rate and an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio. The property was recently renovated and offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, barbecue area, swimming pool and pet park.

You may also like

Raven Capital Completes 33-Story Multifamily High-Rise in Houston’s...

Partnership Receives $217M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn...

JLL Arranges $111M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development...

Berkadia Secures $85.4M Refinancing of Two Orlando Multifamily...

Four Mile, Midloch Acquire Apartment Community in Louisville...

Goodman Real Estate Sells Two Apartment Communities Near...

Gelt Venture Partners Buys 117-Unit Drexler Townhomes in...

Inland Sells Two Hilton-Branded Hotels in Michigan for...

Movement Musick Unveils Plans for Downtown Grocery Store,...