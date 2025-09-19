MMCC Arranges $28.1M in Financing for Sunset Terrace Apartment Community in Renton, Washington

RENTON, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $28.1 million in financing for Sunset Terrace, a multifamily property located at 2715 Sunset Lane NE in Renton. Tammy Linden of MMCC arranged the financing with Lument on behalf of the borrower, ST Renton LLC. The transaction was executed as a HUD 223(f) loan with green certification, providing maximum leverage to retire the interim acquisition bridge loan originally arranged by Linden and MMC at the issuance of the temporary certificate of occupancy in July 2023.

Sunset Terrace features 211 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, live/work units and two commercial tenant suites, totaling 3,986 rentable square feet. Community amenities include in-unit laundry, a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, rooftop deck with barbecue grills, gated garage parking, bike racks and pet-friendly accommodations.