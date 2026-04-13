Monday, April 13, 2026
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MMCC Arranges $3.2M in Acquisition Financing for The Grove Apartments in Marianna, Florida

by Abby Cox

MARIANNA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $3.2 million in acquisition financing for The Grove Apartments, a 44-unit multifamily community located in the heart of the Florida Panhandle in Marianna, approximately 65 miles west of Tallahassee. Garrett Fierstein of MMCC secured the five-year loan through a local credit union. The loan carries a 6.12 percent fixed interest rate, 30-year amortization period and a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Situated near Chipola College and Florida Caverns State Park, The Grove is fully occupied and features a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhomes with an average size of 1,100 square feet, according to Apartments.com.

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