MMCC Arranges $3.3M Loan for Refinancing of Michigan Multifamily Portfolio

SANDUSKY, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $3.3 million loan for the refinancing of a multifamily portfolio comprised of 112 units across four properties in Michigan’s “Thumb Region.” Luke Lamoreaux of MMCC arranged the loan with a Michigan-based bank on behalf of the private borrower. The three-year loan featured a 6.9 percent interest rate with 12 months of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization. The portfolio features a mix of studio to three-bedroom units and is located near the Lake Huron shoreline.