Thursday, February 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The portfolio comprises 112 units across four properties.
LoansMichiganMidwestMultifamily

MMCC Arranges $3.3M Loan for Refinancing of Michigan Multifamily Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

SANDUSKY, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $3.3 million loan for the refinancing of a multifamily portfolio comprised of 112 units across four properties in Michigan’s “Thumb Region.” Luke Lamoreaux of MMCC arranged the loan with a Michigan-based bank on behalf of the private borrower. The three-year loan featured a 6.9 percent interest rate with 12 months of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization. The portfolio features a mix of studio to three-bedroom units and is located near the Lake Huron shoreline.

You may also like

Meyer Borgman Johnson Signs Full-Floor Office Lease at...

DFW Multifamily Market Defies Economic Headwinds — Here’s...

Detroit Office Market Balances History, Opportunity

Merchants Capital Funds $316M in Financing for Brooklyn...

MassHousing Provides $29.7M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Flournoy Breaks Ground on 365-Unit District South Apartment...

Advantage Capital Closes Financing for Affordable Housing Development...

USA Properties Fund Begins Construction of 265-Unit Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Queens...