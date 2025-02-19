Wednesday, February 19, 2025
MMCC Arranges $3.4M Loan for Refinancing of Cambridge Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $3.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 16-unit apartment building in Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. According to Zillow.com, the building at 891 Massachusetts Ave. offers one- and two-bedroom units. Robert Damigella of MMCC arranged the nonrecourse loan, which carries a fixed interest rate of 7.12 percent and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio, through a local credit union. The sponsor was not disclosed.

