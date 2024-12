CLINTON, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $3.5 million acquisition loan for Clinton Plaza, a 97,000-square-foot shopping center located at 200 Clinton Blvd. in Clinton, about 12 miles west of Jackson. The tenant roster includes Big Lots, Family Dollar and Beauty Zone.

David Johnson of MMCC’s Atlanta office arranged the loan through CRE Bridge Equity on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The seller and sales price for Clinton Plaza was not disclosed.