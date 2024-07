GARDENA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged the sale of a Chevron-occupied gas station located at 15407 Crenshaw Blvd. in Gardena, a suburb south of Los Angeles. Bradley Buzil of MMCC’s Los Angeles office secured the financing with HAB Bank on behalf of a private client.

Terms of the 10-year loan include a 7.25 percent interest rate with 25-year amortization and a loan-to-value ratio of 55 percent.