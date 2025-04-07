MMCC Arranges $3.7M Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Castroville, California

CASTROVILLE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $3.7 million for the refinancing of an apartment building in Castroville. Located at 11320 Sanchez St., the property offers 23 apartments. Kevin Elliot of MMCC’s Orange County, Calif., office arranged the financing with a local credit union on behalf of a private client. Terms of the five-year loan include a 6.06 percent interest rate with one year of interest-only payments, a 29-year amortization period and a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio.