The 15,520-square-foot retail strip center is located at 9350 U.S. 192 in Clermont, Fla.
MMCC Arranges $3.9M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Clermont, Florida

by John Nelson

CLERMONT, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $3.9 million loan for the refinancing of a 15,520-square-foot retail strip center located at 9350 U.S. 192 in Clermont, 26 miles southwest of Orlando. Tenants at the property include several restaurants, a healthcare office and a tattoo parlor.

Garrett Fierstein of MMCC’s Orlando office secured the financing through a national credit union on behalf of the privately based borrower. The loan features a 10-year term with a 25-year amortization period and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio.

