MMCC Arranges $3M Acquisition Financing for Wallace Crossings Shopping Center in North Carolina

WALLACE, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $3 million in acquisition financing for Wallace Crossings, a 66,000-square-foot shopping center located in Wallace. The 10-year loan includes a 6.3 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization period and a 73 percent loan-to-value. Built in 1991, the center is anchored by U-Haul and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Additional tenants include Hardee’s, KFC, GoGas and a CashPoints ATM, according to LoopNet Inc.

Garrett Fierstein of MMCC secured financing with a local credit union on behalf of a private client.