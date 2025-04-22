Tuesday, April 22, 2025
2270-La-Mirada-Dr-Vista-CA
Beacon Building Products occupies the 4,800-square-foot industrial building at 2270 La Mirada Drive in Vista, Calif.
MMCC Secures $4.3M in Refinancing for Industrial Property in Vista, California

by Amy Works

VISTA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $4.3 million for the refinancing of an industrial building located at 2270 La Mirada Drive in Vista. Kevin Elliott of MMCC secured the financing with a local credit union for the undisclosed borrower. Terms of the 10-year loan include a 6.3 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization period and a 60 percent loan-to-value. Beacon Building Products, a distributor of roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products in the United States and Canada, occupies the 4,800-square-foot facility.

