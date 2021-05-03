MMCC Arranges $4.5M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $4.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 65-unit multifamily property in Houston. The loan was structured with a fixed 3.45 percent interest rate, a 10-year term and three years of interest-only payments. Jamie Safier of MMCC arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The property name and direct lender were also not disclosed.