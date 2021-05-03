MMCC Arranges $4.5M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Property
HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $4.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 65-unit multifamily property in Houston. The loan was structured with a fixed 3.45 percent interest rate, a 10-year term and three years of interest-only payments. Jamie Safier of MMCC arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The property name and direct lender were also not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.