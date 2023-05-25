MMCC Arranges $4.7M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $4.7 million acquisition loan for a roughly 10,000-square-foot office building located at 1140 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The borrower, a partnership between Brytar Cos. and EvCap Investment, plans to convert the building into an early learning and daycare facility that will be operated by The Montessori School. Kevan McCormack of MMCC originated the financing through an undisclosed direct lender.