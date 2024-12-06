Friday, December 6, 2024
2860-S-Circle-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO
The medical office building at 2860 S. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo., is occupied by a mental health clinic, a counseling clinic, an esthetic clinic, an acupuncture clinic and a treatment center.
MMCC Arranges $4.7M Loan for Refinancing of Colorado Springs Medical Office Building

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $4.7 million loan for the refinancing of a medical office building located at 2860 S. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. Tenants at the medical office include a mental health clinic, a counseling clinic, an esthetic clinic, an acupuncture clinic and a treatment center. Garrett Fierstein of MMCC secured the financing with a local credit union on behalf of a private client. Terms of the 10-year loan include a 6.75 percent fixed interest rate with a 25 year-amortization schedule and a loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent.

